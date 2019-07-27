As The Coca (KO) Market Value Declined, Holder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Lowered by $10.05 Million Its Position; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Decreased Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake as Share Price Rose

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 218,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 504,260 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63 million, down from 722,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 5,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,089 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 32,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 50,215 shares to 815,936 shares, valued at $37.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 144,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell To Acquire TruTrak Flight Systems – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BendixKing Offers New Cockpit Upgrades For Over 6,000 Cessna Aircraft – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,858 were reported by Cannell Peter B Communication Inc. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd reported 5,046 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt holds 2,648 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.55% or 4,352 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 10,880 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Lc reported 20 shares stake. Smithfield Tru holds 11,466 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,764 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. 49,767 were reported by Allstate. Highland Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.27% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Factory Mutual Insurance Company has 0.72% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Taurus Asset Management Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Seatown Hldgs Pte Ltd has 1.88% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Mangement, a Florida-based fund reported 8,218 shares. Moreover, Berkshire Hathaway has 9.4% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 1,080 are held by Financial Advantage. Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 0% stake. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability holds 2,299 shares. Swiss Bankshares invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Federated Invsts Pa holds 1.14% or 9.81 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 6.93M shares. Moreover, Benin has 0.18% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,912 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Donaldson Management Limited Liability Com reported 13,661 shares. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 38,469 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment holds 700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Agf holds 0.06% or 120,806 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.