As The Coca (KO) Market Value Declined, Holder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Cut Stake; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Citizens & Northern Increased Position

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 62.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 20,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,228 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 32,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 37.69M shares traded or 67.05% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser pulls out of Pfizer consumer health auction; 03/04/2018 – P&G was looking to pay around $15 billion, while Pfizer is said to be seeking $20 billion or more, the sources tell CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 218,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 504,260 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63 million, down from 722,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.34M shares traded or 37.43% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc, which manages about $288.01M and $167.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) by 52,727 shares to 762,997 shares, valued at $64.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Service accumulated 3.78 million shares or 0.68% of the stock. Burke And Herbert Retail Bank And holds 59,404 shares. The Texas-based Tctc has invested 0.13% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Stock Yards Bankshares And Tru reported 0.38% stake. Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 4.7% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moody Bankshares Division reported 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.67% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 10 invested in 14,458 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,338 shares. Allstate Corp owns 0.4% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 318,568 shares. Chevy Chase Trust owns 0.69% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 3.41 million shares. Moreover, Valley National Advisers has 0.45% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 33,612 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Communications has 21.70 million shares. Optimum Invest Advisors owns 8,899 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 20.53 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HSBC cools on Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Coca-Cola’s Outlook Has Analysts Perking Up – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola Will Not Disappoint Conservative Investors – The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Liability holds 116,107 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Rowland And Commerce Invest Counsel Adv stated it has 59,803 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 9,366 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 7.88M shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Westchester Capital invested in 3.44% or 189,490 shares. Grace And White Inc holds 11,998 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 8.67 million shares. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0.75% stake. Washington Financial Bank invested in 0.31% or 45,229 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0.14% or 3.71M shares in its portfolio. Investment Services reported 149,933 shares. Swedbank holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.88 million shares. Md Sass Invsts Services holds 38,200 shares. Oldfield Partners Llp accumulated 48,650 shares or 0.21% of the stock. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Cancer-Treatment Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Initial Clinical Data on Phase 1b Gene Therapy Study for DMD – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Reports Election of Dr. Scott Gottlieb to Board – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Pfizer Inc. (PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “BioMarin Pharma (BMRN) Reports $15M Milestone Payments from Pfizer (PFE) for TALZENNA® (talazoparib) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.