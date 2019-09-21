As The Clorox Company (CLX) Share Value Rose, Holder Kames Capital Plc Decreased by $1.67 Million Its Holding; Omers Administration Decreased Its Stake in Freshpet (FRPT) by $441,600

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 19,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $886,000, down from 28,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 272,891 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (CLX) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 10,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 56,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.62 million, down from 67,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in The Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.78. About 1.82 million shares traded or 90.68% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 37,100 shares to 41,800 shares, valued at $11.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 40,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold FRPT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 33.40 million shares or 8.70% more from 30.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 6,170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Company owns 129,964 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amer Grp invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). King Luther Management, Texas-based fund reported 46,265 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 36,346 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Llc reported 100,833 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 48,455 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 5,572 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 591,241 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Qs Ltd accumulated 33,150 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Axa, France-based fund reported 51,500 shares. Sumitomo Life invested in 23,114 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Landscape Management Limited invested in 0.54% or 148,074 shares.

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on November, 4. FRPT’s profit will be $3.61 million for 124.03 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Freshpet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -162.50% EPS growth.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 67,416 shares to 124,262 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 56,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Esco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carret Asset Limited Liability owns 3,750 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt owns 780 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 405 shares. Brown Advisory Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 1,552 shares. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 128,739 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Ltd Com holds 52,047 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 32,644 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Advsrs Limited has 0.11% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 2,335 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 3.81 million shares. Iberiabank Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 3,272 shares. 14,790 are held by Cibc Asset. 1,575 were reported by Baldwin Management Limited Liability Company. Davy Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Adage Capital Prns Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.19 million for 23.72 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

