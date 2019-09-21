As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stock Value Declined, Holder Pittenger & Anderson Trimmed by $2.63 Million Its Stake; Provise Management Group Raised Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding by $495,521; Shares Declined

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 65,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 114,674 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61 million, down from 180,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 10.12 million shares traded or 6.85% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 07/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $124 Million; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab End-February Total Client Assets $3.33 Tln, up 15%; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 10,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 123,435 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82 million, up from 112,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 9.12 million shares traded or 209.42% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 5,100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 4,594 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Tcw Gp Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 74,766 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has 0.03% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 16 were reported by Fil Limited. First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 643 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.06% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Cwm Ltd Liability holds 789 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 102,945 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Wright Serv reported 0.12% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.75% or 2.43 million shares.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $746.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 18,183 shares to 5,804 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,686 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.81 million for 15.96 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,685 shares to 31,474 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 165,530 shares. Second Curve Capital Limited Liability Co reported 56,100 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc owns 673,668 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance reported 7.11M shares stake. Pinebridge Invs LP stated it has 181,198 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Petrus Tru Co Lta invested in 0.04% or 5,531 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability owns 975,235 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Andra Ap holds 92,500 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 142,058 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Moreover, London Of Virginia has 0.38% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. The insider Ruffel Charles A. bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250.