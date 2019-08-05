As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Maverick Capital LTD Decreased Position by $222.53 Million; Augustine Asset Management Increases Stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (SU)

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) by 97.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 43,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 87,273 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 44,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy (Su) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 6.79M shares traded or 123.61% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 69.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 5.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.41 million, down from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 8.81M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 24/05/2018 – SCHWAB: AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL OF NOTES OUTSTANDING IS $275M; 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,952 shares to 32,499 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Aapl) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,580 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services (Tss) (NYSE:TSS).

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $894.46 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

