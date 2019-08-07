As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stock Declined, Shareholder Jabodon Pt Company Raised Its Stake; As Chevron (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 42,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 143,501 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 100,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 9.75M shares traded or 8.26% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 56.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 14,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 41,017 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 26,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 5.45M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $118.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 20,067 shares to 76,500 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A also bought $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Monday, August 5.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 156,009 shares to 162,087 shares, valued at $19.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 100,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,139 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).