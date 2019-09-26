As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stock Declined, Shareholder Global Endowment Management LP Has Upped Stake; Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.58 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 306,160 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 12,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 62,810 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52 million, up from 50,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 1.41 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B; 27/03/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 24/05/2018 – SCHWAB: AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL OF NOTES OUTSTANDING IS $275M; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Limited reported 439,089 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Endeavour Advsr reported 4.51% stake. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 387,149 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 137,500 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Fort Washington Inc Oh holds 5,420 shares. New York-based Centre Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 2.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Meeder Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 17,062 shares. Colorado-based Paragon Capital Management Limited has invested 0.17% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Tocqueville Asset Management LP stated it has 129,100 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Rampart Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,377 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia owns 35,069 shares. 59,099 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why it is a Wise Idea to Hold Zions (ZION) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Zions (ZION) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zions (ZION) Down 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “California Bank & Trust Repeats “Best Bank” Title Wins In San Diego And Orange County – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $963.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adam Nat Res Fd Inc (Call) by 77,900 shares to 127,600 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 707,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.88 million for 10.13 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. On Friday, May 3 Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 2,500 shares.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 11,200 shares to 8,160 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,620 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).