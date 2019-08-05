As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Share Value Declined, Holder Jabodon Pt Company Upped Holding; Skytop Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Take (TTWO) by $1.22 Million as Stock Price Rose

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 42,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 143,501 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 100,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 3.65 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEBRUARY, UP 11% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $114.97. About 1.57 million shares traded or 1.71% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 941,471 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 439,016 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Artemis Llp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Alps Advisors has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Oppenheimer holds 0.01% or 5,650 shares. Gradient Investments has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Vanguard Group reported 11.73M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs reported 0% stake. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 1,547 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division has 0.09% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 36,044 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America, a New York-based fund reported 321 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance holds 0.48% or 2.04M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth holds 59,718 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 12,013 shares. Central Comml Bank And Trust invested in 1.21% or 125,732 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation has 248,151 shares. Neumann Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 17,111 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 78,080 were reported by Capital Va. Bluecrest Cap Ltd reported 10,800 shares. Aperio Grp Llc has invested 0.13% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Fdx Advisors Inc owns 21,760 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability holds 7,230 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Osborne Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 12,900 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 4.94 million shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Dnb Asset As reported 129,397 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa stated it has 5,825 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $118.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 19,650 shares to 302,350 shares, valued at $15.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $115,250 activity.

