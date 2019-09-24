As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Share Price Declined, Keybank National Association Increased Stake by $577,800; Litespeed Management Has Lowered Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Stake by $3.08 Million as Shares Declined

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 637,125 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Keybank National Association increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 14,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 35,694 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 21,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 4.35 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 19/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources confirm Charles Schwab to sponsor Colonial event; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in San Francisco and Austin; 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW); 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wolfe goes bullish on Schwab – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schwab to cut 600 jobs as lower interest rates pinch profit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4,465 shares to 17,246 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 7,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,361 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Another trade for 2,595 shares valued at $100,367 was bought by Goldfarb Mark A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru holds 0.02% or 434,219 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 5,616 shares. Oak Ridge Lc owns 11,187 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co reported 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Duncker Streett & Com accumulated 2,300 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 22,677 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs LP has 7,701 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.21% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 26,036 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 2.22% or 126,625 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Comml Bank The stated it has 0.05% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Smithfield Trust reported 2,070 shares. Ruggie Grp reported 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 10,930 shares. Moreover, Highland Cap Mgmt LP has 0.06% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72M for 70.78 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Papa Johnâ€™s Earnings: PZZA Stock Gains as Q1 Earnings, Sales Impress – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PZZA, VAC, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Papa John’s Deal With Shaq Is No Easy Layup – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shaquille O’Neal Surprises Fans in New Papa John’s â€œBetter Dayâ€ Campaign – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.