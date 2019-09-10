As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Share Price Declined, Atlanta Capital Management Co Upped Stake by $642,768; Hilton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Sterling Bancorp (STL) Position by $11.73 Million

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 651,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 2,240 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 653,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 218,175 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 15,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 910,586 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.94M, up from 895,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 2.34M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco; 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) 1.7% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 316,408 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $329.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 5,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,233 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.07% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 18,024 shares. Spinnaker accumulated 0.3% or 69,094 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co invested in 352,606 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 276,295 are owned by Comerica Natl Bank. Sei Investments reported 720,075 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 950,991 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 1,495 shares. Broad Run Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.49 million shares or 6.61% of its portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd has 1,230 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life invested in 64,708 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Sun Life Fin accumulated 0.02% or 2,018 shares. Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 15.39M shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.95% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% stake.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. also bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, May 3.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 42,261 shares to 191,069 shares, valued at $26.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thomas Reuters Corp by 132,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 371,645 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Investments owns 143,051 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech holds 83,855 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) invested in 106 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 1,272 shares. Camarda Fin Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 5 shares. Amer Gru Inc holds 484,806 shares. Moreover, Research Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 2,292 shares. Moreover, Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 37,564 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 6,894 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Com stated it has 13,185 shares. 1.73 million are owned by Maltese Cap Lc. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) or 25,001 shares. 988,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Limited Co.