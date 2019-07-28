As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Market Value Declined, Holder Evercore Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding by $367,374; First Manhattan Company Upped Its Stake in Orion Eng Carbns S.A (OEC) by $360,000

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Orion Eng Carbns S.A (OEC) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 314,050 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 294,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Orion Eng Carbns S.A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 373,603 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 30.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 8,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,291 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46M, down from 230,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 12.26 million shares traded or 45.24% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 28/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B

More notable recent Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Set to Join Russell 3000® Index – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Orion Engineered Carbons 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Interim Cash Dividends – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On At Home Group Inc. (HOME) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Companies Set To Join The Russell Index July 1 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 63,947 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $317.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (ITB) by 260,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 8,106 shares to 61,625 shares, valued at $17.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 35,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Charles Schwab’s (NYSE:SCHW) Share Price Gain of 74% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Hidden Platform: Charles Schwab – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schwab adds more ETFs to commission-free program – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Charles Schwab Is Getting Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.16% or 6,084 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.17% or 210,000 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0.86% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 326,012 shares. Orca Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 11,456 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Parkwood Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.3% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Hamel Associate invested in 14,525 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Covey Cap Advsrs reported 3.93% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Shelton Cap owns 398 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 297,802 shares. Iberiabank holds 17,533 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Essex Fin holds 0.13% or 9,846 shares.