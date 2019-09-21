As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Market Value Declined, Ensemble Capital Management Upped Its Position by $4.20 Million; Lapides Asset Management Raised Its Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) Position by $424,000

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.13% . The institutional investor held 771,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 665,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 1.34 million shares traded or 155.14% up from the average. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q EPS 8c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP REPORTS 1Q EPS $0.08; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15; 16/03/2018 – The Tile Shop introduces the Avenue and Décor collection of decorative, encaustic-look tiles

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 105,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.06 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 10.12 million shares traded or 6.85% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $708.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V by 91,200 shares to 338,210 shares, valued at $54.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,781 shares, and cut its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. $100,367 worth of stock was bought by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bangor Savings Bank, Maine-based fund reported 19,001 shares. Srb Corporation invested in 11,076 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Generation Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 20.90M shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.16% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 41,050 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 16,092 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated owns 17,361 shares. Nuance Invs Ltd Company holds 3.11% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 1.83M shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 35,576 shares. 113,002 were reported by Provise Mgmt Group Limited Liability. Hall Kathryn A invested in 82,060 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 71 shares stake. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 464,909 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability holds 239,045 shares or 3.99% of its portfolio.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $1.63 million activity. JACULLO PETER J III also bought $40,500 worth of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold TTS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 32.42 million shares or 2.21% more from 31.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 76,279 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 31,039 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Parkside Commercial Bank And holds 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 194 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0.07% or 1.44M shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 12,328 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 265,881 shares in its portfolio. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Company invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). American Intl Grp accumulated 29,198 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% or 296,076 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 173,633 shares. North Run Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Synovus Financial holds 275 shares.