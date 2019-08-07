As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Market Valuation Declined, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Upped by $390,600 Its Stake; Waters (WAT) Holder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Raised Its Holding by $2.77 Million

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $209.61. About 504,711 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 19/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Introduces Bill to Prevent Foreclosures on FHA Borrowers; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $3 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Meeks: Reps. Meeks and Waters Urge Greater Use of Diverse Asset Managers In Education Endowments; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 76,010 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 66,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 9.75 million shares traded or 8.26% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video); 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 86,520 were reported by Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 673,565 shares. Davis R M has invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Numerixs Inv Technologies has 0.43% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.18% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Com holds 12,425 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 1.60M shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 2.62% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 21,602 are held by Intrust Savings Bank Na. Private Trust Com Na holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 19,514 shares. Jabodon Pt Com stated it has 143,501 shares or 5.17% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth holds 0.99% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 59,718 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability invested in 24,019 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 21,760 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. On Friday, May 3 Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 2,500 shares.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 66,402 shares to 82,057 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 16,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,485 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Schroder Investment Group has invested 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 829 are held by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Of Vermont holds 3,210 shares. Moreover, Atria Invs Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 1,716 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.02% or 53,728 shares. Northern Trust reported 991,892 shares stake. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 5,000 are owned by Hikari Tsushin Incorporated. 50,484 were reported by Pennsylvania Tru. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Amp Capital Invsts stated it has 22,625 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fulton Commercial Bank Na owns 1,250 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $7.90 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 10,000 shares. Kelly Terrence P also sold $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Monday, February 11.