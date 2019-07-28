As The Charles Schwab Corporati Com (SCHW) Market Valuation Declined, Pinebridge Investments LP Raised Holding by $13.51 Million; Healthequity (HQY) Holder Shaker Investments Lifted Its Position by $481,000

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 76.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.54. About 381,898 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati Com (SCHW) by 1413.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 321,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 344,481 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.73 million, up from 22,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 11.69M shares traded or 38.43% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth owns 1,475 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has invested 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Caprock owns 8,651 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 2,560 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation accumulated 46,183 shares or 1.1% of the stock. First Personal Services stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 31,759 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Ltd invested 1.65% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1.05M shares. 12,257 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Cls Invests Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Utah Retirement Sys holds 226,958 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.14% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Pfd Etf by 62,694 shares to 962 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro Sponsored Adr (NYSE:PBR) by 37,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 720,086 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $11.64 million activity. $115,250 worth of stock was bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

