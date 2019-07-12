As The Charles Schwab Corpora (SCHW) Stock Declined, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding by $865,536; Dollar General (DG) Holder Private Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Its Stake by $343,553

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 27.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 2,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,685 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, down from 10,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 28,193 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corpora (SCHW) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 20,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,537 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, down from 186,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 566,785 shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video); 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco; 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Inc has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Prudential owns 247,377 shares. Iberiabank Corporation invested 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Osterweis Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 174,390 shares. St Johns Mgmt Commerce Lc owns 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 50 shares. Indiana-based Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc has invested 0.21% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sg Americas Secs Llc accumulated 50,107 shares. Amica Retiree has 5,817 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 32,795 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Westover Advisors Lc holds 32,125 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 11,738 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 88,816 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc invested in 16,168 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 445 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $403.92M for 22.46 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWR) by 12,504 shares to 950,585 shares, valued at $51.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $11.81 million activity. 2,500 shares valued at $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3. 250,000 shares valued at $11.76M were sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R on Friday, February 1.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 4,713 shares to 146,468 shares, valued at $14.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 26,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).