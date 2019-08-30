As The Boston Beer Co A (SAM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Rk Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Webster Bank Raised Its Bristol (BMY) Position by $343,852 as Market Value Declined

Webster Bank increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 7,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 79,164 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 71,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 10.15M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 26/04/2018 – Health Care Up After Bristol Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Fri, 3/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (SAM) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 13,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 31,804 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 45,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in The Boston Beer Co Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $436.32. About 149,415 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives has 14,120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Silvercrest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 165,523 shares. Jacobs And Ca holds 64,762 shares. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership holds 2.11% or 2.24M shares in its portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Princeton Strategies Group Incorporated Ltd owns 28,399 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Meyer Handelman Co has 1.7% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 641,738 shares. 88 are owned by Piper Jaffray And. Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi owns 0.13% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12,137 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 76,703 shares or 0.23% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 1.67 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sigma Counselors owns 47,430 shares. Bp Public Limited Company invested in 175,000 shares or 0.32% of the stock.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) by 6,732 shares to 32,749 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 2,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,111 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (BSV).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EC OKs expanded label for Bristol-Myers’ Empliciti – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,618 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0% or 915 shares in its portfolio. 16,106 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. 66,013 are held by Charles Schwab Invest. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 8,300 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp has 1,107 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 14,313 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company reported 5,155 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 4,580 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,711 shares. Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 5,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). 1,326 are held by Utd Ser Automobile Association. Company Of Vermont invested 0.05% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, down 15.58% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $32.80 million for 40.25 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “In the Know: 3Q19 ETF Market Updates and Trends – ETF Trends” on August 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Boston Beer’s downtown taproom delayed – Boston Business Journal” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How to Invest in Warehouse Club Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Boston Beer Stock Popped 20.2% in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3,871 shares to 40,828 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.