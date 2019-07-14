As The Boeing Company (BA) Market Value Declined, Amalgamated Bank Has Increased by $667,893 Its Holding; Gibraltar Capital Management Has Boosted Intel (INTC) Position by $1.31 Million

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in The Boeing Company (BA) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 1,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,843 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.84 million, up from 79,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in The Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS DOES NOT COMMENT ON PRODUCT POLICY; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE; 11/05/2018 – IRAN OFFICIAL SAYS FUTURE OF AIRBUS DEAL WITH IRAN DEPENDS ON EUROPEAN GOVT SUPPORT AND POLICIES; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – INTEL CORP’S GLOBAL INVESTMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED NEW INVESTMENTS TOTALING $72 MLN IN 12 TECHNOLOGY STARTUPS; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42,790 shares to 78,894 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,564 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Limited reported 11,664 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley, a Virginia-based fund reported 73,943 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 9.17M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Lp stated it has 2.44% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma reported 11,462 shares stake. Lincoln Cap Ltd owns 5,845 shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd reported 691,868 shares. Trustco Savings Bank N Y invested 4.57% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 507,131 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Citizens Northern stated it has 1.13% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 11,625 were accumulated by Arbor Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company. 683 were reported by Country Trust National Bank & Trust. Pinnacle Advisory Group has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Coastline reported 98,905 shares. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,118 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alyeska Investment Ltd Partnership owns 1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 188,162 shares. 24,741 were reported by Burney Company. Utah Retirement reported 101,141 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Harbour Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,010 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Cap Glob Invsts owns 2.05 million shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America owns 1,513 shares. Charter Tru stated it has 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Biondo Inv Advisors Ltd Company holds 1.18% or 12,295 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Commercial Bank holds 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,723 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company reported 43,207 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Bb&T owns 41,047 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Accuvest Global holds 898 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.