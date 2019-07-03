As The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX) Share Price Rose, Holder Westchester Capital Management Has Increased Position; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF) by $7.19 Million as Shares Rose

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 150,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 425,700 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89 million, up from 275,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 5.27M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 12/04/2018 – Linde, Praxair chose bidders for antitrust sell-off; 02/05/2018 – Blackstone Unit Acknowledges Hovnanian Swaps Backlash; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO WEIGH BID FOR SOROS-BACKED HISPANIA; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone Checks Out of Hilton Worldwide; 04/04/2018 – GridLiance Acquires Transmission Assets of the City of Nixa, Missouri; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO PAY QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225 PER SHARE OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Acquires Minority Stake in Kohlberg (Video); 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS AGREED TO DRAW UP A VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID FOR HISPANIA SA HIS.MC AT 17.45 EUR/SHR; 09/04/2018 – The Great Blackstone Swaps Saga Just Became a Whole Lot Crazier; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Group Buys New 1% Position in WideOpenWest

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 89,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 336,765 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.08M, down from 426,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.41. About 459,601 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 115,000 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $72.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 185,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,453 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shanda Asset Mgmt Holdings invested in 1.48% or 261,240 shares. Narwhal Capital Management reported 106,805 shares. City owns 187 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 10,500 shares. Welch Capital Prns Lc, a New York-based fund reported 451,396 shares. Reilly Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). New Vernon Investment Lc has 13,201 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System owns 941,557 shares. Girard Partners Ltd holds 0.05% or 7,255 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 46,134 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 32.91M shares. Mai holds 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 12,365 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 8,757 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Whittier Of Nevada invested in 12,295 shares.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.55 per share. RJF’s profit will be $257.55M for 11.35 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual earnings per share reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.76% EPS growth.