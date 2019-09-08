As The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Market Value Rose, Westchester Capital Management Has Lifted by $6.49 Million Its Stake; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Bell State Bank & Trust Has Cut Stake by $381,064

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 190,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 466,400 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31M, up from 275,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Blackstone Group L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 26/03/2018 – US tariffs on China could end up getting delayed, Blackstone CEO says; 04/04/2018 – Bankers pitch aggressive loan refinancings as uncertainty looms; 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property Trust Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Blackstone for $27.50 per Share in a $7.6 billion; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s revises DJO Finance’s outlook to positive; SGL raised to SGL-2; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Fee-Related Earnings $333M; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone Is Said to Raise $7 Billion for Asia Property Fund; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Distributable EPS 41c; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Could Pay Termiation Fee of $336 Million to LaSalle; 22/03/2018 – Tripp Smith, Co-Founder of Blackstone’s GSO, to Leave Firm

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 8,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 43,135 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 51,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 9.09 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited reported 9,800 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc holds 0.24% or 9,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.25% or 7.85M shares. 79,990 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assocs Limited. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 0.08% or 50,448 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 8,070 were accumulated by First Personal Services. Toscafund Asset Management Llp reported 100,000 shares. Pinnacle Prns Inc stated it has 37,690 shares. Raymond James has 1.26M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 89,797 are owned by Philadelphia Mngmt Of San Francisco Lc. Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 129,165 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 1.73M shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc holds 452 shares.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,800 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tallgrass Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alan Fournier’s Pennant Investors Discloses 2 New Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone And Tallgrass Further Discredit The MLP Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Prices $900 Million Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Strategic Value Investing: Warren Buffett – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will PepsiCo Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,444 shares to 35,948 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 43,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp.