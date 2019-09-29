As The Bancorp (TBBK) Market Valuation Declined, Rutabaga Capital Management Decreased Holding by $2.65 Million; As Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Stock Rose, Goldentree Asset Management LP Cut Position

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 330,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.17M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $567.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 126,338 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp analyzed 675,478 shares as the company's stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 465,403 shares traded. TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $117.88M for 14.96 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by TIM Participacoes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $884.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 25,102 shares to 125,367 shares, valued at $25.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 271,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold TBBK shares while 47 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.33 million shares or 2.44% more from 44.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside State Bank And, Missouri-based fund reported 1,250 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 49,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Security Natl owns 690 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 18,895 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 33,450 shares or 0% of the stock. 40,601 were accumulated by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Moreover, Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 3,597 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 568,146 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Co, Washington-based fund reported 390,060 shares. Qs Invsts Limited holds 214,212 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 20,622 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 736,000 were reported by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 187,521 shares.

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $15.33 million for 9.25 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.