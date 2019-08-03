As The Andersons (ANDE) Valuation Declined, Holder Rutabaga Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $16.72 Million

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Andersons Inc (ANDE) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 13,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 364,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74M, up from 350,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Andersons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $834.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 97,625 shares traded. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Andersons; 07/05/2018 – Andersons 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS IS IN JOINT VENTURE TO BUILD $175M ETHANOL PLANT; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 09/03/2018 – Chmn Anderson Gifts 800 Of Andersons Inc; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS,-ICM COLLABORATE ON NEW BIO-REFINERY; 07/05/2018 – ANDERSONS 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. EPS 7C; 14/03/2018 – Chmn Anderson Gifts 300 Of Andersons Inc; 12/03/2018 – Andersons Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Andersons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 12,950 shares to 280,302 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. by 45,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,324 shares, and cut its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS).