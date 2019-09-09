As The Andersons (ANDE) Stock Value Declined, Rutabaga Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $435,872; As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Increased Stake by $650,101

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 90.41 million shares traded or 223.61% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 30/04/2018 – Antitrust Chief Says AT&T Faces Same Time Warner Deal Condition; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Andersons Inc (ANDE) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 13,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 364,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, up from 350,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Andersons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $777.38M market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 416,918 shares traded or 167.59% up from the average. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 14/03/2018 – Chmn Anderson Gifts 300 Of Andersons Inc; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS IS IN JOINT VENTURE TO BUILD $175M ETHANOL PLANT; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC. ETHANOL HEAD IRMEN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – CO, ICM INC FORMED ELEMENT LLC, A JV THAT WILL CONSTRUCT 70 MLN-GALLON-PER-YEAR BIO-REFINERY IN COLWICH, KANSAS; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS SEES `NO MOMENTUM’ FOR ETHANOL-CREDITS CAP; 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Andersons; 11/05/2018 – The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter; 06/03/2018 – Andersons: Phase One Start Up Is Expected to Occur in 2Q 2019; 12/03/2018 – Andersons Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ANDE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 6.55% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 6,862 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Corecommodity Llc stated it has 14,465 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Principal Fin Group holds 0.01% or 211,565 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) for 41,972 shares. Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 444,409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dean Inv Associates Limited Liability reported 0.64% stake. 93,073 are owned by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc. Synovus Finance accumulated 0% or 295 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny has 0.06% invested in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) for 36,664 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 2.34 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.01% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Sg Americas Lc has 12,487 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Inc reported 0% stake.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peak Resorts Inc by 75,964 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 110,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,279 shares, and cut its stake in Varex Imaging Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 9.97 million shares or 0.83% of the stock. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department invested in 375,342 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 388,217 shares. Godsey & Gibb has invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Inc Tx accumulated 0.77% or 84,692 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Corporation has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Churchill Management stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Crestwood Group Llc holds 43,181 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability stated it has 4.22 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. White Pine Investment has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.54% stake. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.59% or 42,849 shares. 890,123 are held by Price Michael F. Boltwood has invested 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Daiwa Sb Invs accumulated 219,000 shares or 1.36% of the stock.

