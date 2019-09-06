As The Allstate Corp. (ALL) Stock Price Rose, Highstreet Asset Management Cut by $332,760 Its Position; Linscomb & Williams Has Increased Holding in At&T (T) as Valuation Rose

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in The Allstate Corp. (ALL) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 3,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 11,921 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 15,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in The Allstate Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $105.33. About 629,556 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 17,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 171,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 154,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 22.94M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B; 06/05/2018 – AT&T Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 7; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,000 shares to 17,331 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 3,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,430 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap Etf (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest State Bank Trust Division invested in 0.07% or 34,062 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). New Hampshire-based Harvest Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Steinberg Asset Mngmt holds 1.27% or 234,607 shares. National Pension Serv owns 7.17 million shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 710,435 shares. 170,680 were reported by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd. Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn holds 187,054 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Adirondack Research invested in 13,206 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Lc reported 7,439 shares. Stillwater Investment Lc accumulated 8,714 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 123,488 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Company. Moller Finance stated it has 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Schroder Invest Management Grp stated it has 3.72 million shares. Reliance Co Of Delaware has 152,163 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.03% or 3,991 shares. Harding Loevner LP has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 2,799 shares. Counselors owns 22,774 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel stated it has 46,762 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Brighton Jones Ltd owns 6,873 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 938 shares. Alpha Windward Llc holds 2,569 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.3% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). First Midwest Bankshares Division accumulated 8,050 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Argyle Capital Mgmt accumulated 26,920 shares. Brandywine Investment Limited Liability Company holds 322,413 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 8,600 are owned by Cullen Cap Management Limited Liability Com.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1,286 shares to 3,268 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. by 67,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc..

