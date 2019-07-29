As The Aes Corp. (AES) Stock Value Declined, Holder Symons Capital Management Has Decreased by $498,114 Its Stake; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Boosted Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $4.96 Million; Shares Declined

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in The Aes Corp. (AES) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 27,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 601,800 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88M, down from 629,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in The Aes Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 3.68M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94B market cap company. It closed at $238.21 lastly. It is down 18.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB)

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, CELG, GILD, BIIB – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, UNM, BIIB – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Indianapolis Power & Light Company to Modernize Local Energy Grid, Invest in Modernizing Equipment and Technology – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AES Announces Merger of Simple Energy into Uplight, the Premier Provider of Cloud-Based Energy Experience Solutions – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AES Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Review Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.21 million for 15.69 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

