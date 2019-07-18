As The Aes Corp. (AES) Market Value Declined, Symons Capital Management Has Cut by $498,114 Its Holding; At&T (T) Holder Oakwood Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $2.60 Million as Stock Rose

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 18.33 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paying Trump’s lawyer gobs of cash is a PR nightmare that raises big questions; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in The Aes Corp. (AES) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 27,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 601,800 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88M, down from 629,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in The Aes Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 10.90 million shares traded or 82.51% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp to Retire $700M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2024, 2025; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48M for 15.22 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cleararc Capital has invested 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 58,400 were accumulated by Icon Advisers. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 44,401 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 2,107 shares. Charter Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 11,770 shares. 1.31 million were reported by Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership. Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Mackay Shields Lc reported 1.21 million shares stake. The New York-based Element Capital Management Llc has invested 0.06% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 1.04 million shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 212,259 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bancorporation Of The West has 0.03% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 15,899 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership has invested 0.5% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

