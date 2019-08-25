As Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Stock Value Declined, Bridger Management Increased by $1.70 Million Its Position; Honeywell International (HON) Holder Agf Investments America Upped Holding

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 1,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 43,686 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, up from 41,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03 million shares traded or 74.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19M, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 1.29M shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss $30.9M; 21/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS-CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, INTEREST RECEIVABLE ON HAND AS OF MARCH 31, SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH MID-2019; 07/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX); 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Clinical Trials Will Be Focused on Potential Synergism Between TG-1601 and Other Drugs in TG Pipeline; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Data on Now Up to 48 Patients Through 24 Weeks Confirms Previously Reported Positive Results; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.5M

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 26,910 shares to 129,851 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,943 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Investments accumulated 75,893 shares. Lafayette Investments reported 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). M&T Natl Bank stated it has 183,630 shares. Cwm Limited Co holds 38,646 shares. Adage Partners Ltd Liability holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2.84 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0.42% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 991,661 shares. Moreover, Washington Natl Bank has 0.14% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Live Your Vision Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Suncoast Equity Mgmt has invested 5.51% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Amica Retiree Med Tru, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,892 shares. Barometer Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 94,892 shares or 1.72% of the stock. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Natl Registered Investment Advisor holds 1.02% or 11,541 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Management has invested 1.94% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Chemung Canal Tru Co stated it has 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.08 million shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $11.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 446,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Golden Entmt Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 3.38 million shares. Asset Inc invested in 13,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 40,051 were reported by American Int Grp. Blackrock reported 4.44 million shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Highland Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.44% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 34,196 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.04% or 29,850 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 77,713 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 7,646 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 59,900 shares. Hikari Pwr has invested 0.04% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). 1.37M are owned by Opaleye Mgmt.