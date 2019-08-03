As Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Shares Declined, Artal Group Sa Boosted Stake by $3.20 Million; Amcon Distributing (DIT) Shareholder Willis Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake by $471,710 as Stock Price Rose

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Amcon Distributing (DIT) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 5,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 17,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 23,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amcon Distributing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $97.67. About 376 shares traded. AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEMKT:DIT) has risen 8.73% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DIT News: 18/04/2018 – Amcon Distributing 2Q EPS 49c; 31/05/2018 – AMCON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AMINU ISMAIL TELLS REPORTERS; 04/05/2018 – LSV Asset Management Exits Position in Amcon Distributing; 18/04/2018 AMCON Distributing Company Reports Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.49 for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ AMCON Distributing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIT); 31/05/2018 – NIGERIA’S AMCON PLANS TO SELL AERO UNIT THIS YEAR: DIRECTOR; 24/04/2018 – AMCON DISTRIBUTING REPLENISHED SHRS AUTHORIZED FOR BUYBACK; 24/04/2018 – Amcon Distributing Declares Dividend of 18c

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $643.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.08. About 989,399 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annua; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Announces Updated Results From the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101); 21/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American A; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS-CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, INTEREST RECEIVABLE ON HAND AS OF MARCH 31, SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH MID-2019; 27/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.5M; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 26/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multip

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 35,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Birchview Ltd Partnership owns 15,000 shares. Bridger Mngmt Lc stated it has 4.00 million shares. Geode Mngmt Lc accumulated 928,149 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0% or 4,898 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0% or 78,009 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Company holds 0% or 14,543 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 22,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) or 16,600 shares. Moreover, Voya Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). The Switzerland-based Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Utd Services Automobile Association reported 10,091 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group has 940,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 18,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $351,750 activity.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:NRCIA) by 271,452 shares to 340,550 shares, valued at $22.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Food Group Plc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 116,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 1 investors sold DIT shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 73,532 shares or 7.43% less from 79,433 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). Morgan Stanley owns 330 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0% in AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). James Invest invested 0% in AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). Willis Counsel has 0.1% invested in AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) for 17,572 shares. Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) for 9,200 shares. 10,700 are owned by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com. Blackrock Inc stated it has 98 shares or 0% of all its holdings.