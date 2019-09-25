As Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Share Value Declined, Ra Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $10.54 Million; Srs Investment Management Cut Stake in Tripadvisor (TRIP) as Valuation Declined

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 6.88M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.52 million, down from 8.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 1.26 million shares traded or 1.33% up from the average. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Announces Updated Results From the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101); 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys New 3.2% Position in TG Therapeutics; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.59; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multip; 06/03/2018 TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results and Business Update; 08/03/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.46

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 89,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 782,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.21 million, down from 871,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 1.91M shares traded or 17.21% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.30; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 26/04/2018 – These are the top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 10/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Has a Massive Influence on a $5 Trillion+ (and Growing) Global Travel Economy, According to New Oxford Economics St; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/05/2018 – Baby TripAdvisor; 16/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Joins the Yext PowerListings® Network; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 13/03/2018 TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR 1Q REV. $378M, EST. $361.2M

Ra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc by 120,939 shares to 483,990 shares, valued at $14.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, up 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by TG Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.90% EPS growth.

