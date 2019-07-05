As Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Market Valuation Rose, Bridger Management Upped by $1.70 Million Its Position; Zazove Associates Raised Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Position by $881,132 as Shares Declined

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.95M market cap company. The stock increased 4.85% or $0.0601 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3001. About 236,540 shares traded or 51.20% up from the average. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 68.71% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.15; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – POLICY REVISIONS BY FERC NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT TO EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW OF BKEP; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CRUDE OIL PIPELINE BUSINESS CONTINUED TO BE IMPACTED BY OUT-OF-SERVICE PIPELINE IN OKLAHOMA, WHICH LIMITED VOLUMES IN QTR; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – VENTURE TO INCLUDE CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF A NEW CRUDE OIL PIPELINE SERVING STACK PRODUCERS IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Says FERC Move Won’t Have Impact on Earnings, Cash Flow; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Rev $44.7M; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $44.2 MLN VS $46 MLN; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ERGON AND BKEP ALSO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT THAT GIVES EACH PARTY RIGHTS CONCERNING PURCHASE OR SALE OF DEVCO

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19M, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 359,495 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 49.13% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Onco; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS-CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, INTEREST RECEIVABLE ON HAND AS OF MARCH 31, SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH MID-2019; 27/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics’ Ublituximab (TG-1101) Treats Patients With Multiple Sclerosis; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annua

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $351,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 13,117 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Goldman Sachs stated it has 940,656 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 10,185 shares. The New York-based 683 Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 85,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 70,350 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). 928,149 were accumulated by Geode Ltd. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. Hsbc Public Ltd stated it has 7,761 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 381,437 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 63,100 shares. D E Shaw owns 273,567 shares. Art Ltd, New York-based fund reported 249,201 shares.

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 366,338 shares to 746,498 shares, valued at $34.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golden Entmt Inc by 460,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,487 shares, and cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold BKEP shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.88 million shares or 37.99% less from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fin Llc has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Grp One Trading Lp holds 0% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd invested in 1.67M shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 235,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Company has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). 1,001 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Essex owns 10,000 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 34,700 shares. Geode Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 54,150 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1,076 shares.