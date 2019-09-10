As Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Market Valuation Declined, Opaleye Management Boosted Its Stake by $6.53 Million; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Cut Its Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $16.08 Million

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 6.94M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 148.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 816,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $598.67M market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 659,134 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annua; 08/03/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.46; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Onco; 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics’ Ublituximab (TG-1101) Treats Patients With Multiple Sclerosis; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor; 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX); 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc owns 1.05M shares. 25,100 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability Co. Md Sass Invsts Ser Inc holds 2.36 million shares. 13D Management Limited Com has 4.52% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). American Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 30,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 1.03M shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oakbrook Invs Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 32,100 shares. Owl Creek Asset Lp holds 5.00M shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. World Asset invested in 0.01% or 26,815 shares. Pentwater Cap Management LP reported 0.04% stake. First Republic Mngmt has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Pointstate Lp holds 162,900 shares.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridger Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 4.00M shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 77,713 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 46,100 shares. Asset Management Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 13,900 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 1.28 million shares stake. 249,201 are held by Art Ltd Liability Com. Highland Mgmt LP stated it has 878,360 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Legal General Plc has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Forbes J M Llp invested in 0.02% or 10,800 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 78,009 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co has 11,629 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors stated it has 164,479 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Ltd Liability Corporation reported 928,149 shares stake. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

