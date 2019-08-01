As Tfs Finl (TFSL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Position by $6.41 Million; Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Has Upped Sage Therapeuti (SAGE) Holding

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 400,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.39% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Tfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.69. About 34,778 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 11.69% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL CFO HUFFMAN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE SEPT. 30, 2018; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S:BOE TFS END MAY BOOST UK BANKS FUNDING COSTS BY GBP800M; 22/03/2018 – TFS Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial Quarterly Earnings Reflect Surging Housing Market; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 17/04/2018 – Tree Planting Event Scheduled for April 21 in Slavic Village; 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net Interest income $71.7 Million

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeuti (SAGE) by 147.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 208,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 350,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.73M, up from 141,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeuti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $165.62. About 57,445 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Profit Falls on Sales Issues; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold — Commences Extraction — 175E Stope; 13/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 21; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 ORGANIC RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH OF 6.4% (H1 17: 11.1%); 18/04/2018 – Sage lntacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Filing and Grant of Priority Review for Brexanolone IV in the Treatment of; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance Of NDA Filing And Grant Of Priority Review For Brexanolone IV In The Treatment Of Postpartum Depression; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto Calls on Secretary Zinke to Keep Sage-Grouse Protections in Place; 08/05/2018 – New Sage research reveals Canadian micro-businesses footing the tax bill of large companies

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asgn Inc by 12,608 shares to 290,417 shares, valued at $18.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lovesac Co/The by 55,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,857 shares, and cut its stake in Swift Transportation.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.44 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Moreover, Rock Springs Management Lp has 0.57% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Voya Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,035 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 5,515 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Carroll Fin Assoc reported 3 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Cornerstone invested in 308 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 85,400 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Bb Biotech Ag holds 5.5% or 1.38 million shares. Fred Alger invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 0.58% or 16,334 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: IT, RCL, SAGE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Sage Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:SAGE) 287% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Innovation, Optimization and the Cloud Take Center Stage at Sage Sessions X3 – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sage Therapeutics: A Promising CNS Play In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Political Uncertainty Impeding International Trade, New Sage Study Finds – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold TFSL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.09 million shares or 0.31% more from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 6,750 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co owns 6.60M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Com holds 25,671 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock has 2.56M shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,339 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,073 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt owns 184,900 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 240,297 shares. Enterprise Fincl Corp stated it has 1,777 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 3,067 shares. Moreover, Sei Commerce has 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Captrust Fincl holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Grp invested in 7,711 shares or 0% of the stock.