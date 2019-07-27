As Tfs Finl (TFSL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Position by $6.41 Million; Block H & R (HRB) Holder Wbi Investments Has Lowered Its Holding as Shares Rose

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 400,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Tfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 282,752 shares traded or 60.24% up from the average. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 14.32% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Recent Outlook Revision of TFS’s Parent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri; 04/04/2018 – Marc A. Stefanski to Be Recognized for Leadership in Fair Housing in Banking and Commerce at National Civil Rights Summit; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net Interest income $71.7 Million; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL CFO HUFFMAN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE SEPT. 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL SAYS PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 20,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,930 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 78,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 1.67 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT – MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – SALE INCLUDES ALL OF CO’S RETAIL PROPERTIES IN UNITED STATES, OTHER THAN 16 GAS STATIONS AND CONVENIENCE STORES; 26/04/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 15/03/2018 – H&R Block DIY clients asking about tax refunds, extenders, child tax credit; 24/04/2018 – H&R Block Reports Growth in U.S. Tax Return Volume Through April 19; To Announce Fiscal 2018 Results on June 12, 2018; 24/04/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC – EXPECT TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Sees Higher Volume of Tax Returns — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – TARGET AN OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) FIGURE OF BETWEEN EUR94.0 MLN AND EUR106.0 MLN IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Third Federal Celebrates 80th Anniversary by Rewarding Associates – Business Wire” on June 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TFS Financial Corporation Declares Dividend – Business Wire” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TFS Financial: The One That (Almost) Got Away – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2018. More interesting news about TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation To Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TFS Financial – A Misunderstood Bank Cheaper Than It Appears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2017.

Analysts await TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. TFSL’s profit will be $22.40 million for 57.59 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by TFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold TFSL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.09 million shares or 0.31% more from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 5,392 shares. Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.21% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) or 30,539 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). State Street holds 732,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd stated it has 148,320 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 814 shares in its portfolio. Clover Prns Lp invested 3.65% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 10,307 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated owns 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 68,731 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 240,297 shares. 350,014 were reported by Natl Bank Of America Corporation De. Moreover, Raymond James And Associate has 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 17,750 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 136,688 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 129,107 shares to 133,307 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 161,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 869,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Llc reported 14,889 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 243,086 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0.02% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 17,134 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & accumulated 366,207 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Com invested in 77,620 shares. 34,390 were reported by M&T Natl Bank. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). 1,200 are owned by Valley Advisers. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability holds 0.75% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 92,072 shares. 949,554 are held by Citadel Limited Liability Company. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 168 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 457,774 shares. Premier Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 31,925 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd invested in 0.01% or 11,375 shares. Jupiter Asset Management accumulated 3.87% or 5.00 million shares.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual earnings per share reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.