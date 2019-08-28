As Tfs Financial (TFSL) Valuation Rose, Holder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Boosted Holding; Boston Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Com (LPLA) by $1.63 Million

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Tfs Financial Corp (TFSL) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 338,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.39% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.17 million, up from 764,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Tfs Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.48. About 98,172 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 11.69% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 05/04/2018 – Stockhouse: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Telferscot to Distribute Equity in Seven New Companies to TFS Shareholders; 05/03/2018 TFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Recent Outlook Revision of TFS’s Parent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri; 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net Interest income $71.7 Million; 04/04/2018 – Marc A. Stefanski to Be Recognized for Leadership in Fair Housing in Banking and Commerce at National Civil Rights Summit; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial Quarterly Earnings Reflect Surging Housing Market; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINANCIAL 2Q EPS 8C, EST. 9C (2 EST.)

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com (LPLA) by 35.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 23,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 90,577 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, up from 66,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.17. About 409,836 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EBITDA $647.8M; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – LPL Financial and 626 Financial Welcome Tom Anderton and Ryan Howard; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT END OF APRIL WERE ABOUT $652 BLN, A 0.7 PCT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF MARCH 2018; 11/04/2018 – Wealth2k® joins LPL Vendor Affinity Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold TFSL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.09 million shares or 0.31% more from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Lc holds 167,280 shares. Art Advsr holds 20,652 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt owns 70,319 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clover Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 3.65% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 0% or 24,000 shares. Moreover, Victory Mngmt has 0.02% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 601,800 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 77,246 shares. Vision Management holds 0.55% or 119,867 shares in its portfolio. 86,600 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. 84,386 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 618,846 shares. The New York-based Bancorp Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 1.14M shares. Captrust Advsr invested in 0% or 500 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 0.01% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 16,285 shares.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 63,274 shares to 514,668 shares, valued at $40.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 130,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TFS Financial Is Even More Of A Trade, Less Of An Investment Now – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 21% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “TFS Financial (TFSL) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TFS Financial (TFSL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.47% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 111,331 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 19,800 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Com stated it has 15,027 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of America De invested in 485,453 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Westfield Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.37% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Chase Inv Counsel Corporation invested 1.03% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 64,779 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.13% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp holds 37,519 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 139 shares. Timpani Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 14,826 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 157,322 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.