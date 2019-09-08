As Tfs Financial (TFSL) Valuation Rose, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Increased by $5.42 Million Its Holding; As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Declined, Davis R M Has Raised by $2.95 Million Its Holding

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 35,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 555,621 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.09 million, up from 519,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.52. About 2.69 million shares traded or 13.87% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closing Date of Its Acquisition of Microsemi; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Still Needs Taiwan Regulatory OK for Deal; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Tfs Financial Corp (TFSL) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 338,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.39% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.17M, up from 764,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Tfs Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 134,215 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 11.69% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S:BOE TFS END MAY BOOST UK BANKS FUNDING COSTS BY GBP800M; 20/04/2018 – DJ TFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFSL); 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers; 04/04/2018 – Marc A. Stefanski to Be Recognized for Leadership in Fair Housing in Banking and Commerce at National Civil Rights Summit; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINANCIAL 2Q EPS 8C, EST. 9C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 22/03/2018 – TFS Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Tree Planting Event Scheduled for April 21 in Slavic Village; 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto

More notable recent TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TFS Financial (TFSL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation To Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TFS Financial – A Misunderstood Bank Cheaper Than It Appears – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: HCA Healthcare, Old National Bancorp and TFS Financial – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 709,895 shares to 578,640 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 416,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,725 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microchip (MCHP) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microchip Technology Enters Oversold Territory (MCHP) – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microchip Tech (MCHP) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – MCHP – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21,531 shares to 210,483 shares, valued at $55.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Dev Mkts Etf (VEA) by 33,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).