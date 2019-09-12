As Textron (TXT) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $871,585; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Lowered by $486,324 as Stock Price Declined

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 10.31M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 26.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 16,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 45,956 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, down from 62,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 2.17M shares traded or 37.87% up from the average. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 25/04/2018 – Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Bell Revenue $752M, Up 8%; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 72C; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.72 PER SHARE; SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL TOOLS & TEST BUSINESS FOR $810 MILLION; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON EXPECTS CERTIFICATION OF NEW LONGITUDE JET IN 2Q; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REAFFIMS 2018 FY EPS OUTLOOK OF $2.95 TO $3.15; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold TXT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 183.29 million shares or 3.46% less from 189.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark accumulated 305 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 237,234 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership accumulated 137,591 shares. Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Natixis Lp reported 0.03% stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 10,573 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services has 12,610 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives accumulated 2,222 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.02% or 76,838 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc accumulated 870,505 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Qs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 15,719 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa has 4,806 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 55,737 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 156,923 shares to 777,817 shares, valued at $16.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 32,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $201.64 million for 14.88 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.84 billion for 19.76 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.