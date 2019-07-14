As Textron (TXT) Valuation Declined, C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Increased Position by $398,000; As U S Concrete (USCR) Share Price Rose, Holder Gmt Capital Has Cut Stake

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 104,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 401,070 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, down from 505,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $842.77M market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 160,004 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 16.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.28% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete Swings to 1Q Loss; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 26533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 7,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,990 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.61. About 935,881 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 23.56% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON CEO: BUSINESS PLANE DEMAND UP ON TAX CUTS, UPGRADES; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.72 PER SHARE; SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL TOOLS & TEST BUSINESS FOR $810 MILLION; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Net $189M; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 16/05/2018 – Bulgaria govt approves plan to buy fighter jets, armoured vehicles; 18/04/2018 – Textron Plans 2018 Pension Contributions of About $55M; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Textron Aviation Revenue $1B, Up 4%

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2,105 shares to 29 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 735 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) or 694,174 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc invested in 36,342 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 12,879 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Delaware holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 6,397 shares. Reilly Fin Limited Liability Com holds 500 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Adirondack Tru Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.02% or 148,830 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.17% or 106,132 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 16,615 shares stake. Rampart Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,912 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 20,744 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs Inc has 2,120 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of Textron Soared Higher on Wednesday – Motley Fool” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Textron Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “NetJets gets its 100th Cessna Latitude – Wichita Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Yingling expands with new avionics upgrades for Cessna models – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $9,165 activity.

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. USCR’s profit will be $18.28M for 11.53 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,200.00% EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 311,030 shares to 959,020 shares, valued at $50.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).