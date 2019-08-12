As Textron (TXT) Stock Price Declined, Eaton Vance Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $6.20 Million; Cushing Asset Management LP Cut Parsley Energy (PE) Stake by $1.07 Million

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 56,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 253,580 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, down from 309,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 5.82M shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 123,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.61 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 1.47 million shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON EXPECTS CERTIFICATION OF NEW LONGITUDE JET IN 2Q; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 29/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Textron Aviation Inc. Airplanes; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 18/04/2018 – Textron Backs 2018 View of Cont Ops EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES A PREVIOUS ONE, APPROVED IN JAN 2017, WHICH WAS NEARING COMPLETION; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS 1Q 2018 INCOME FROM CONT OPS OF $0.72-SHR; IN; 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 7,940 shares to 57,131 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 217,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 723,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancorp And Trust invested in 0% or 42 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl holds 0% or 105,778 shares in its portfolio. Moore LP holds 185,000 shares. Majedie Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.51% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 3,150 are owned by Quantbot Technology Lp. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company holds 42,405 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 82,921 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors stated it has 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 122,800 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Com holds 0% or 525 shares. Amer Intl Group has 7,734 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 30,802 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Capital Impact Limited Liability reported 114,627 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $197.91M for 13.60 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

