As Textron (TXT) Market Value Declined, C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Upped Position; Bp Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding in Lyondellbasell Ind (LYB) by $461,916 as Stock Declined

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Ind (LYB) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 5,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 5,301 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.57% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 4.41 million shares traded or 34.07% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 26533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 7,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 7,990 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 1.38M shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: Textron Aviation Inc. Model 700 Series Airplanes; Interaction of Systems and Structures; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Textron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXT); 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF TOOLS & TEST BUSINESS TO BE USED TO FUND ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO OFFSET EARNINGS IMPACT RELATED TO SALE; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Cont Ops EPS 72c; 09/05/2018 – CARBURES CRBE.MC – SIGNS A CONTRACT WITH TEXTRON TXT.N TO MANUFACTURE COMPOSITE PARTS FOR SPECIALIZED VEHICLES; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 07/03/2018 CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Invest Counsel has invested 0.15% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Auxier Asset owns 72,238 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 279,645 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 137,192 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement owns 58,440 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.15% or 29,735 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America owns 878 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh stated it has 0.87% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Voya Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Epoch invested 0.46% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moody Natl Bank Tru Division accumulated 0.08% or 34,329 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt stated it has 190,211 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 4,921 shares. 57,715 are held by Raymond James Financial Advsrs.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 26,025 shares to 319,015 shares, valued at $36.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T (NYSE:T) by 14,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 4,109 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa owns 5,705 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 617,800 shares. 1.51 million were reported by Legal & General Grp Inc Inc Plc. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1,301 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd reported 66,041 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Llc accumulated 27,295 shares. New York-based Cibc Ww has invested 0.02% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 12,400 shares. First Manhattan Company invested in 1,000 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Gabelli Funds accumulated 1.21M shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 6,379 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brave Asset Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 4,200 shares. 50,831 were accumulated by Sei Invs Comm.

