As Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Stock Rose, Shareholder Rutabaga Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Holding Maintained by Jensen Investment Management Inc

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 116,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $538.98M, up from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.31 million shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 72,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Textainer Group Holdings Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $479.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.73% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 241,627 shares traded or 59.46% up from the average. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 35.13% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 25/04/2018 – TGH:UPDATE OF DATES FOR TAKEOVER OFFER; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EPS 33c; 18/04/2018 – TRENCOR – NOT IN POSITION TO PUBLISH PROVISIONAL RESULTS AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DUE CONVERTION TO IFRS US GAAP COMPLIANT RESULTS OF TEXTAINER; 28/05/2018 – TGH:DISTRIBUTION OF TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q REV. $120.2M, EST. $135.0M; 28/05/2018 – TGH:TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Rev $133.2M; 18/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8,883 shares to 3.16M shares, valued at $168.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 3,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,522 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs has invested 0.33% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Montag A Associates Inc holds 12,515 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Com holds 1,848 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Westchester invested in 3.94% or 36,876 shares. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj holds 0.44% or 55,393 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rockland Com has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Selway Asset Mngmt invested in 8,323 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na holds 0.04% or 2,474 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell And has invested 0.77% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 3,866 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Bankshares Of Hawaii invested in 1,779 shares. Chilton Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.98% or 111,668 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 0.25% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 612,692 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership holds 2.11% or 763,531 shares in its portfolio.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Flow Inc. by 23,150 shares to 360,333 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Key Energy Services Inc. by 377,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX).

