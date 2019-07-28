As Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Market Value Declined, Rutabaga Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $651,447; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Market Valuation Declined, South Street Advisors Has Upped Its Holding by $9.79 Million

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 72,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Textainer Group Holdings Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $575.17M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 87,208 shares traded. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 36.42% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 26/04/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 28/05/2018 – TGH:TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 TEXTAINER FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF FOR UP TO $350M; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Rev $133.2M; 25/04/2018 – TGH:ATTACHMENT TAKEOVER NOTICE; 18/04/2018 – TRENCOR – NOT IN POSITION TO PUBLISH PROVISIONAL RESULTS AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DUE CONVERTION TO IFRS US GAAP COMPLIANT RESULTS OF TEXTAINER; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 18/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 501.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 75,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,080 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 15,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.27. About 3.47 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN HBA(1C) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO EMPAGLIFLOZIN; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly $1.6b Buy; KKR Said to Plan Envision Bid: Health Wrap; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 24/04/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly posts quarterly profit

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 131,474 shares to 13,790 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,700 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 1,685 shares. Nuwave Limited Liability reported 46 shares. Steinberg Asset owns 4,000 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1.88M shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Pillar Pacific Lc has 0.07% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). First Interstate Financial Bank owns 1,781 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Co has 120,485 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Gp Plc holds 0.14% or 5,261 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Investment Limited Liability holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 14,655 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Co owns 1,345 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 271,060 were accumulated by Blair William & Il.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $128.99 million activity. Shares for $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5. The insider Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) by 34,250 shares to 222,969 shares, valued at $12.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Key Energy Services Inc. by 377,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH).