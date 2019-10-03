As Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Valuation Rose, Motley Fool Asset Management Has Trimmed by $1.59 Million Its Stake; First United Bank Trust Has Lifted Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Holding by $352,365; Shares Rose

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 154,929 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.32M, down from 184,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 231,914 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500.

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 2,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,415 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 6,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $128.1. About 3.98 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70 million for 27.10 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $896.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,075 shares to 77,993 shares, valued at $15.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 14,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Diebold Nixdorf, Mallinckrodt, and Texas Roadhouse Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Here are the details of former Texas Roadhouse President Colosi’s consulting deal – Louisville Business First” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Subway’s Store Closures Are Good News for the Restaurant Industry – Nasdaq” published on May 18, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into On Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 45,338 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Sei Communications reported 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 9,873 shares. 30 are owned by Adirondack Trust. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 4,473 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.31% or 72,953 shares. Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Victory Inc stated it has 0.1% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Us Bancshares De has 26,286 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Huntington Comml Bank holds 0% or 250 shares. 178 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Assetmark holds 0% or 934 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AAPL, DIS, BMY – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Disney Make Skinny Bundles Work? – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney Stock May Have a Secret Weapon in the Streaming Wars – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Sold Way Too Early – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Commercial Bank invested in 62,657 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc invested in 70,033 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Narwhal Cap Mngmt owns 54,531 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Strategic Advsr Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 16,009 shares. Logan has invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 33,163 were reported by Invest Counsel Inc. Sabal Tru stated it has 163,169 shares. Ibis Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 12,030 shares for 8.52% of their portfolio. Blackhill Capital Incorporated reported 227,200 shares stake. Highland Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 125,773 shares. Bruni J V & invested in 2.33% or 94,380 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,325 shares. Private Wealth Prns Lc has 2.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).