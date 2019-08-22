As Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $350,486; Mercury General (MCY) Market Valuation Rose While American International Group Decreased by $1.21 Million Its Holding

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 5,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The hedge fund held 17,068 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 22,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 477,774 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Mercury General Corp (MCY) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 24,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 54,091 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 78,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Mercury General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 121,177 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 54,032 shares to 250,134 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 108,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $25,430 activity.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 7,200 shares to 54,837 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

