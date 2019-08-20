As Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Upped Holding; Aviance Capital Partners Trimmed Position in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by $1.20 Million

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) by 18.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 183,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.54 million, up from 966,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 390,666 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 12,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 13,394 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 26,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $95.22. About 1.69M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Crestline Denali CLO XVI, Ltd./LLC; 30/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces Early Exercise Of Its Option To Acquire F-star Gamma; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – REMAINING AUTHORIZATION WILL BE USED IN CONTINUING OPEN-ENDED PROGRAM EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Celgene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELG); 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 05/03/2018 – #3 — Celgene hands over $101M in cash to launch a research collaboration with protein player Vividion $CELG; 15/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar pitches naming and shaming tactics on drug price campaign, singling out Celgene’s Revlimid

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 190,741 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Lc accumulated 74,481 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). 34,515 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 3,835 shares. Adirondack Tru reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd invested in 0.02% or 18,596 shares. Gsa Capital Llp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 10,382 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 27,404 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 111,762 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,797 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And accumulated 4,638 shares. 30,545 were reported by Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 513,835 shares. Alpha Windward Lc reported 76 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $992,439 activity.

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Roadhouse Exits the First Half of 2019 in Growth Mode – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Longbow Turns Hungry For Texas Roadhouse’s Stock – Benzinga” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Roadhouse And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 474,478 shares to 2.93M shares, valued at $208.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive (NYSE:PGR) by 190,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,025 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Com Limited Liability Com invested in 85,455 shares. Cullinan Associate owns 14,260 shares. 141,011 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Company. Cibc Ww reported 0.13% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 79,689 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp holds 547,072 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Dillon And Associate stated it has 60,886 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 519,840 shares. Beck Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gyroscope Mngmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.79% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Addenda, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 27,458 shares. Caprock Group Inc owns 4,842 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Kistler invested 0.35% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).