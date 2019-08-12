As Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Market Value Rose, Capital Research Global Investors Trimmed Holding; Arrowpoint Asset Management Raised Its Position in Immunomedics (IMMU) by $1.28 Million as Shares Declined

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 67,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 4.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.67 million, up from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 1.51M shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss $35.5M; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 25/04/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 21.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 4.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.81M, down from 5.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.45. About 635,877 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 1.22M shares to 17.72 million shares, valued at $3.12 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 117,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com has 9,266 shares. Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 3,905 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Hudock Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 17,900 shares. Moreover, Laurion Mgmt LP has 0.03% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Prudential Fincl invested in 118,903 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). 54,695 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 266 shares. Great Lakes Ltd accumulated 74,481 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 1832 Asset Management LP reported 290,000 shares. 30 are held by Highstreet Asset Mngmt. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 11,051 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 813,373 shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,054 shares, and cut its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $43.69 million activity. BALL BRYAN bought $66,750 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,326 are owned by Us Commercial Bank De. 623,795 are held by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 9.11M shares. Creative Planning holds 233,856 shares. The New York-based Consonance Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 1,327 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 2,099 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank has 10,044 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0.01% stake. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 13,097 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital Management Incorporated has 2.13M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Holdg stated it has 0.26% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Orbimed Lc holds 4.27 million shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 99,104 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).