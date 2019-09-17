As Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Market Valuation Rose, Intrust Bank Na Has Decreased Its Holding by $371,742; City Office Reit (CIO) Market Valuation Rose While Icm Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 59.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 7,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 4,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253,000, down from 11,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 158,733 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70 million for 28.55 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 7,603 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 86,892 shares. Mariner Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 4,473 shares. 45,850 are held by Todd Asset Management Ltd. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 400 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 19,800 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc holds 644,927 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Nj holds 276,519 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc has invested 0.02% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Intrust Financial Bank Na reported 0.06% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 31,231 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capital Advisers Lc has 0.01% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 14,815 shares. Numerixs owns 0.03% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 2,099 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). The United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.99% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,044 shares to 35,091 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 4,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

