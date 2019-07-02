As Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Market Valuation Declined, Scout Investments Has Trimmed Its Position; As Getty Rlty New (GTY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) by 59.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 135,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,248 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, down from 228,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.68. About 914,515 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 9.58% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.01% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 34,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 198,626 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 233,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 72,491 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 30.12% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 03/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Receives Investment Grade Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Rev $32.1M; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q FFO 44c/Shr; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY BOOSTS SIZE OF REVOLVING FACILITY TO $250M; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Getty Realty Corp; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Lowers Interest Rates, Extends Maturities; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Acquired Fee Interests in 30 Convenience Store and Gasoline Station Properties From E-Z Mart Stores; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Expects Transaction to Immediately Add to Earnings; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Arizona State Retirement System owns 52,326 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 273,155 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 19,666 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 22,361 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 879 are owned by Atwood Palmer. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.01% or 23,031 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.01% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Citigroup owns 38,834 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 74 were accumulated by Regions Fincl. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). 57,750 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Eqis Capital invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 235 shares. First Tru LP invested in 0% or 18,159 shares.

More notable recent Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Net Lease REITs: Overvalued, And That’s A Good Thing – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Who’s Ready To Fill Up With Getty? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GTY’s profit will be $18.85 million for 16.64 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Getty Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I by 362,411 shares to 423,094 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 20,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $566,273 activity. ZARLEY JAMES R bought $992,439 worth of stock.

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $45.25M for 20.90 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

