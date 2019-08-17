As Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Trimmed Stake; Fdx Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs A (LYB) by $423,528

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs A (LYB) by 66.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 5,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 12,618 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 7,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.83 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28 million, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $13.38 during the last trading session, reaching $671.17. About 7,629 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 92 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.44 million activity. $32,251 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,469 were accumulated by Eaton Vance. Nordea Inv Ab reported 0.01% stake. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 11,317 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Lc reported 350 shares stake. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,679 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 2,248 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt reported 12,916 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company owns 2,300 shares. Raymond James Finance Service accumulated 4,854 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 7,495 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks owns 900 shares. 3,748 are owned by Pacific Global Mgmt Co. Financial Mgmt Pro has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 429,251 were accumulated by South Dakota Investment Council. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.03% or 7,585 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 255,334 shares stake. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability accumulated 1.72% or 70,440 shares. Hutchinson Mngmt Ca has invested 2.76% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Massachusetts Fincl Comm Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Twin Cap Management holds 0.26% or 63,340 shares. Cibc Corporation reported 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Denali Advisors Ltd Co has 1.65% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). New York-based Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0.09% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Brookmont Capital owns 17,005 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Synovus Fin reported 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Argi Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 27,368 shares. Amica Retiree owns 1,801 shares.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core Sp500 Etf (IVV) by 3,184 shares to 245,381 shares, valued at $69.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,550 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).