As Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Valuation Declined, Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Increased Holding by $309,973; Petroleum & Resources Has Raised Its Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Stake by $4.07 Million; Share Value Rose

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) by 216.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 34,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 50,400 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $142.36. About 621,738 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 401 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 3,748 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $8.12 during the last trading session, reaching $663.05. About 12,395 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1,700 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 42,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,200 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Company.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 93 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.48 million activity. 42 shares were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC, worth $32,941 on Monday, April 1.