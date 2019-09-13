As Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $838,155; Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Position in Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) as Stock Declined

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 354,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 6.96 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.08 million, down from 7.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 1.33M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 45,831 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.07 million, down from 46,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $665.27. About 1,016 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $86.75M for 18.69 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 110 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.03 million activity. HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC had bought 50 shares worth $37,604 on Friday, May 31.

