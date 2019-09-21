As Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Valuation Declined, Holder First Dallas Securities Trimmed Holding; As Unum Group (UNM) Share Price Declined, Trexquant Investment LP Lifted by $330,627 Its Position

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 10,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 96,619 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, up from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 1.81M shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase; 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP’S BOARD AUTHORIZES UP TO $750M SHARE BUYBACK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unum Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNM); 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Net $273.5M; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the; 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PRICING OF IPO; 28/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 20,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49M, down from 21,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $7.95 during the last trading session, reaching $642.15. About 15,305 shares traded or 9.35% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 341 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 346 shares. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 500 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 0.16% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 726 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Co Il has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has 0.06% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 2,600 shares. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 500 shares. Pnc Financial Grp holds 22,004 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Of Vermont stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bridges Investment Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 945 shares. Cim accumulated 957 shares. Gabelli And Invest Advisers has 400 shares. Franklin reported 0% stake.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 108 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.98 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC bought 7 shares worth $5,424.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 11,120 shares to 10,675 shares, valued at $509,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 13,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,654 shares, and cut its stake in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS).